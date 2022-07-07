EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:20, 07 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Almost 60% of population receive COVID-19 vaccine in N Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 vaccination is underway in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the health office of the region, as of this morning, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab was administered to 321.941 people or 87% of the eligible population and around 60% of the total population in the region. A total of 171.225 residents or 78% of the eligible population have received a third COVID-19 vaccine jab.

    There are 82 COVID-19 vaccination sites, of which eight are in Petropavlovsk, in the region. They have 552 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 307 doses of QazVac vaccine, and 12,327 doses of VeroCell vaccine at their disposal.

    North Kazakhstan region has reported one COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours.



    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world QazVac Pfizer Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!