EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:39, 12 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Almost 70% of citizens get COVID-19 vaccine in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 68% of the citizens eligible for COVID-19 vaccination have been immunized in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Pointing out that one of the main instruments to fight the coronavirus infection is vaccination, Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan Askhat Oralov said that as of today, over 68% of the eligible population have been given the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine in the city. Of the 647 thousand citizens of Nur-Sultan eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, over 401 thousand are fully vaccinated.

    Notably, there are COVID-19 vaccination sites at trading and entertaining center, clinics as well as mobile teams in the city.

    According to Oralov, since the start of the COVID-19 campaign around 100 thousand people have received vaccines at the trading and entertaining center and trade house in Nur-Sultan. Vaccination sites are also open at the railway station and Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.


    Tags:
    Astana COVID-19 Nur-Sultan Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!