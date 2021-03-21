Almost 700 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 678 people in Kazakhstan have beat the coronavirus infection in the past day, raising the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 211,127, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was registered in Almaty city – 227. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 205 recoveries. The third highest number of people who made fully recoveries from the coronavirus infection was recorded in Karaganda region – 62.

48 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Akmola region, 47 – in West Kazakhstan region, 18 – in Atyrau region, 17 – in Shymkent city, 16 – in East Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Kostanay region, 10 – in Pavlodar region, 6 – in Turkestan region, 4 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Mangistau region, and 3 – in Aktobe region.