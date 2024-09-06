EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:10, 06 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Almost 725 thsd tourists visit Issyk-Kul in summer

    Almost 725 thsd tourists visit Issyk-Kul in summer
    Photo credit: Kabar

    Since the beginning of the season, 724 thousand 722 tourists have visited Issyk-Kul region, which is 29 thousand more than in the same period last year, the head of the region Ulanbek Daliyev said at a meeting on the results of the summer tourist season, Kabar reports. 

    "During the reporting period of the current year, we have seen an increase in the number of tourists, which indicates an increased interest in our region. This requires further efforts from us to improve the conditions of stay and develop tourism infrastructure," he added.

    During the meeting, the results of the current tourist season were discussed, and issues of improving the infrastructure and quality of service for tourists in the future were raised.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Travel Kyrgyzstan Tourism
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x