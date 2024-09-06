Almost 725 thsd tourists visit Issyk-Kul in summer

Since the beginning of the season, 724 thousand 722 tourists have visited Issyk-Kul region, which is 29 thousand more than in the same period last year, the head of the region Ulanbek Daliyev said at a meeting on the results of the summer tourist season, Kabar reports.

"During the reporting period of the current year, we have seen an increase in the number of tourists, which indicates an increased interest in our region. This requires further efforts from us to improve the conditions of stay and develop tourism infrastructure," he added.

During the meeting, the results of the current tourist season were discussed, and issues of improving the infrastructure and quality of service for tourists in the future were raised.