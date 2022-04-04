EN
    10:43, 04 April 2022

    Almost 784,000 Kazakhstani teens get 1st dose of Pfizer vaccine

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform reports.

    According to the ministry, as of 4 April, 954,792 people were vaccinated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, including 783,729 teenagers, 35,971 pregnant women, and 127,860 nursing mothers.

    The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 822,678 people, including 678,594 teenagers, 30,129 pregnant women and 106,293 nursing mothers.

    It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


