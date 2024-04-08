Almost 790 evacuated from flood-hit Orenburg in Russia

Almost 790, including 35 children, have been evacuated from flooded areas in Orenburg, the southwest Russian city’s municipal authorities said, TASS reported.

"As many as 786 people, including 35 children, have been evacuated," mostly from six neighborhoods, officials specified.

The relief effort involves 205 people, 89 pieces of equipment as well as 15 boats and other watercraft.

Over the past 24 hours, the level of the Ural River near Orenburg has risen by 16 cm to 8.7 m. The water level of 9.3 m is considered a danger.