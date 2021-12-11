Almost 8.3 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of December 11, 2021, some 8,846,068 people in Kazakhstan were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 8,277,848 were given both jabs, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service informs.

As earlier reported, 141,798 teens, 10,451 expectant and 25,277 nursing moms were administered the 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine, 9,259 teens, 1,026 pregnant women and 2,378 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.