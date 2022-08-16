EN
    16:29, 16 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Almost 900,000 children to benefit from hot school meals – Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almost 900,000 schoolchildren in Kazakhstan will be offered free hot meals in the new academic year, Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at the weekly meeting of the Kazakh Government, Minister Aimagambetov revealed that Grade 1-4 students will benefit from free hot school meals in seven regions, including the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar and West Kazakhstan regions. All Grade 1 students in Akmola and Mangistau regions will be offered free school lunches as well, he added.

    In total, according to the ministry, almost 900,000 children in Kazakhstan will benefit from free hot school meals in the new academic year.

    The decision to offer free of charge school meals was made within the framework of the Year of Children in Kazakhstan.


