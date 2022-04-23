EN
    11:48, 23 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Almost 900 thou people receive 2nd shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, 1,038,141 people have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 889,614 the second shot in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the commission, 814,431 teenagers, 37,705 pregnant women and 134,723 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

    The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 736,410 teens, 32,258 pregnant women, and 116,763 nursing women.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

    Notably, the country has logged seven new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 11 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


