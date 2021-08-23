EN
    19:12, 23 August 2021

    Almost 99% of teachers in N Kazakhstan received COVID-19 vaccine

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Vaccination against COVID-19 is undergo in North Kazakhstan. Over 218,951 people or 40% of the population of the region received COVID-19 vaccine 1st dose as of August 23. 185,033 were fully vaccinated.

    98.7% of teaching staff and 97% of school employees took the vaccine. The Ashyq project is introduced at all educational establishments to check for coronavirus status at the entrance.


