Almost all areas of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of January 27, 2022, Kazakhstan’s 16 areas still remain in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Turkestan region is the only area to remain in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 13,652 cases of and 11,305 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.