    12:35, 23 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Almost all Kazakhstan remains in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today January 23.

    Turkestan region is the only to stay in the ‘yellow zone’, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reports.


