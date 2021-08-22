Almost all of Kazakhstan in coronavirus ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 22, 2021, Kazakhstan’s 16 areas are still in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Turkestan region is placed in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

The country remains in the coronavirus «red zone».

Notably, 6,725 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 5,918 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.