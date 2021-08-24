Almost all of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 24, 2021, Kazakhstan’s 16 areas still remain in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Turkestan region is the only area to remain in the coronavirus «green zone».

The country remains in the coronavirus «red zone».

Notably, the country has reported 5,631 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 7,184 more people have defeated the virus in the country.