    09:03, 18 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Almost all regions of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Almost all the regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, August 18, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’.

    Turkestan region is the only one remaining in the COVID-19 ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 7,034 more COVID-19 cases.


