EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:20, 29 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Almost all regions of Kazakhstan still in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 29, 2021, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

    Turkestan region is the only one to remain in the low COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 993 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 779,927.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!