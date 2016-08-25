Almost all schools provided with textbooks - Ministry of Education and Science

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almost all Kazakhstani schools have been provided with textbooks (99%). The education system is ready for the new academic year. Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Elmira Sukhanberdiyeva said it at a press conference in Astana.

"As of August 24, 99% of textbooks were delivered to schools of Kazakhstan. 14 regions have been fully provided with textbooks, 96% in South Kazakhstan region and 93% in Aktobe," the Deputy Minister voiced.

According to E.Sukhanberdiyeva, the issue of textbooks is under control of the Ministry of Education and Science.

"In the whole, the education system is ready for the new academic year. If we have any questions for today, then we will solve them together with local authorities. This issue is under a personal control of the Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Erlan Sagadiyev. Deputy akims supervising social sphere and heads of education departments report to us every day regarding provision of textbooks, transportation and meal. In general, we are all ready to accept children for the new school year," E.Suhanberdieva concluded.