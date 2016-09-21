Almost half of Australians support ban on Muslim immigration to country

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM - Nearly half of the Australian nationals, 49 percent, support the idea to ban Muslims from immigration to the country, a new poll revealed on Wednesday, Sputnik reports.

Twenty eight percent of respondents said that they would "strongly support" the ban, while 21 percent would "support" it, the survey by Essential Poll revealed.

The poll also showed that only four in ten respondents said that they opposed the restrictions, while 11 percent were undecided on the issue.

According to the survey, the majority of the respondents, who are supportive of the entry ban, back the initiative since the Muslims "do not integrate" into Australian society, because of potential terrorist threat and on the grounds of the difference in values between the Australians and Muslim migrants.

Source: Sputnik

Photo:© AFP 2016/ DAVID HANCOCK