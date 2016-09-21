EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:44, 21 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Almost half of Australians support ban on Muslim immigration to country

    None
    None
    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM - Nearly half of the Australian nationals, 49 percent, support the idea to ban Muslims from immigration to the country, a new poll revealed on Wednesday, Sputnik reports.

    Twenty eight percent of respondents said that they would "strongly support" the ban, while 21 percent would "support" it, the survey by Essential Poll revealed.

    The poll also showed that only four in ten respondents said that they opposed the restrictions, while 11 percent were undecided on the issue.

    According to the survey, the majority of the respondents, who are supportive of the entry ban, back the initiative since the Muslims "do not integrate" into Australian society, because of potential terrorist threat and on the grounds of the difference in values between the Australians and Muslim migrants.

    Source: Sputnik

    Photo:© AFP 2016/ DAVID HANCOCK

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!