Alpamys Kamalov appointed as Director-General of Kazaviaspas

Alpamys Kamalov has been named the new Director-General of Kazaviaspas joint-stock company, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the emergency situations ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1981 in Uralsk city, Kamalov graduated from the Academy of Civil Aviation, Academy of Labor and Social Relations, received his master’s degree from the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration in Saratov, took advanced training in Ludlow, certification courses in the Czech Republic.

Starting out as an operator-engineer in the Kazaeronavigatsia branch in Atyrau, Kamalov has a work experience of over 10 years in the aviation field. Throughout years, he held different senior positions.

From March to September 2024, he worked as the deputy Director-General for infrastructure and development at Kazaviaspas.