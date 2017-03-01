Altai Abibullayev relieved of duties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Altai Abibullayev has been relieved of his post of Ambassador to Poland, "Kazakhstanskaya Pravda" reports.

"By the presidential decree Abibullayev Altai Ibrahimovic has been relieved of his post as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakh stan to the Republic of Poland", newspaper's website reads.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Poland Altai Abibullayev was likely to face a disciplinary penalty for violating public service ethics.

Later , Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova commented on the decision to impose disciplinary penalty on ex-Ambassador.

Altai Abibullayev was appointed Ambassador to Poland on May 11th, 2016 and prior to that he served as the Ambassador-at-Large and Official Representative of the Kazakh MFA.