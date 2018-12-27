EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:02, 27 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Altai city appeared in E Kazakhstan region, says governor

    OSKEMEN. KAZINFORM - Zyryanovsky district and the city of Zyryanovsk have been renamed to Altai, Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov announced on a local TV channel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Summing up the work done in the outgoing year, the governor informed that Zyryan district and the city of Zyryanovsk can now be called as Altai.

    The head of the region also revealed that the construction of "Turgysyn" hydropower plant is underway in the district.

     

