Altai club to represent Kazakhstan at 2021 Asian Women’s Club Volleyball World Championship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The female volleyball club Altai based in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk is to represent Kazakhstan at the 2021 Asian Women’s Club Volleyball World Championship in Turkey, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship 2021 will be hosted in Ankara, Turkey, from December 15 to 19, 2021.

Notably, Kazakhstan’s defending volleyball champions – the Altai club – won gold at the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, without losing a single match. In the final match the Kazakh female volleyball squad eliminated the four-time winners of Thailand’s Volleyball League - Nakhon Ratchasima Qmin C with a score of 3-0.