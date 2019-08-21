Altair Akhmetov gains promotion to Presidential Administration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed the Head of the Public Administration Department of the Presidential Administration, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of Akorda.

«By the orders of the Head of State: Altair Amangeldiyevich Akhmetov was appointed as Head of the Public Administration Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, he was relieved of his post as Rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Yerlan Kuanyshuly Abil was appointed as Rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» the statement says.

Altair Akhmetov graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy (Law degree) in 2000 and the University of Birmingham (Master in Public Administration) in 2014.

He rose through the ranks from Assistant/Desk Officer and Attaché at the Legal Department of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan (appointed in 2000) to Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs and Information Technology at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2016-2019). Since April 2019, he has served as Rector of the Academy of Public Administration.