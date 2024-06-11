The popularity of "My Altay" mini series became a reason of more tourists preferring to visit the Altay Prefecture of China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing CCTV.

According to CCTV, the short vacations on the occasion of the Dragon Boat Festival (held from June 8 to 10) showed that Chinese tourists prefer flexible and personalized tours. Yunnan, Qinghai, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Guizhou and other places have become popular choices for young people to travel by car and for summer tours.

As reported by thepaper, “with the screening of "My Altay", Xinjiang has become a popular place for car rental and self-driving tours. During the Dragon Boat Festival, Urumqi's car rental orders doubled, while in Yining this indicator rose 140%. Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture has become Altay's "substitute" with its similar style to Xinjiang, and has seen a 114% increase in tourism orders during the Dragon Boat Festival,” the article reads.

Beijing Universal Studios, Shanghai Disney Resort, Zhuhai Chimelong Resort and other "ticket + hotel" free travel packages are very popular.

Meanwhile, according to the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, during the Duanwu Dragon Boat Festival from June 8 to 10, the number of domestic trips exceeded 110 million, which is 6.3% more than last year, while visitor spending amounted to 40.35 billion yuan (+8.1%).

Earlier, Kazinform reported about the mini-series featuring the life of Kazakhs in China “To the Wonder” which was premiered on the Chinese Central TV channel CCTV starting from May 7. Tianshannet news portal reported that the eight-episode film is an adaptation on essay collection “My Altay” by renowned Chinese writer from Xinjiang Li Juan.