Alternative energy business forum to be held during EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkic Business Council will hold a business forum dedicated to alternative energy as a part of EXPO 2017. It was decided during the 5th session of Turkic Business Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We also suggest holding a special business forum on alternative energy as a part of EXPO. We expect support by Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan national chambers of entrepreneurs. In March 2017 we met the Director of EXPO 2017 Secretariat Azamat Abdraimov. Our secretariat informed on possible arrangement of business forum dedicated to alternative energy. If we get the support the organizers will prepare a special pavilion for us to exhibit various alternative energy sources", Turkic Council Session Moderator and Secretary General Ramil Hasanov said.

Hasanov proposed to hold the special alternative energy business forum together with the Eurasian Business Forum scheduled for July 26-27, 2017.