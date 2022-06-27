Altyn Tomyris Award ceremony to take place in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The annual journalistic award Altyn Tomyris will be presented by the Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev to media representatives covering the topic of culture and art. The award ceremony will be held at Astana Opera on June 28, the Day of Communications and Information Workers of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service.

As a reminder, the award was established in 2021 by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Astana Opera to support journalistic initiatives in covering topics related to the theatre, opera and ballet, and culture in general.

About 40 journalists will take part in the award ceremony. As part of the festive event, a congratulatory concert has been prepared for them.

«The personification of the award is the great warrior Queen Tomyris, who devoted herself to serving people. The figure of the fearless queen driving a quadriga adorns Astana Opera’s portico. She also became a symbol of the award to the best journalists covering cultural sphere. On behalf of the entire creative team, I thank our wonderful journalists for articles, reviews, interesting stories about culture and art. It is thanks to these materials that in all corners of Kazakhstan people remain familiar with the latest events in the field of culture,» Galym Akhmedyarov, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s general director, emphasized.

Astana Opera’s principal soloists prepared their artistic gift for Kazakhstani journalists. The exciting concert program featured masterpieces from the world opera repertoire. The Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Meir Bainesh, Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva and the winner of many international competitions Nazym Sagintai will perform beloved Kazakh folk songs, as well as arias and duets from famous operas.

The award ceremony will take place on June 28 at 3 pm.