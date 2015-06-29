EN
    18:48, 29 June 2015 | GMT +6

    ‘Altyn Ukі-2015’ international competition of reconnaissance groups kicks off in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the eight international competitions of reconnaissance groups for special purposes "Altyn Ukі-2015" has kicked off at the site training center "Spasskaya", Karaganda region.

    During the 5-day competition reconnaissance officers of ten teams of Belarus, China, Russia, Kazakhstan and the United States will demonstrate their skills in shooting, medical training, direction finding etc. According to the Ministry of Defense, Altyn Uki competition is intended to help maintaining high moral and psychological, military and special physical readiness of the participants to the actual combat operations.

