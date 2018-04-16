EN
    20:39, 16 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Alumni mentorship programme launched in Kazakhstan

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM For the first time the British Council Kazakhstan, Chevening Alumni Association in Kazakhstan and UK Alumni Kazakhstan are launching a mentoring programme for UK graduates in Kazakhstan.

    Mentorship programmes are increasingly gaining recognition as an essential professional development and capacity building tool. More and more organizations are beginning to adopt this type of staff development initiative, and many young professionals find it helpful to seek career advice from experienced senior professionals, the official website of the British Council Kazakhstan reports.

    In this regard, the British Council Kazakhstan's UK Alumni Mentorship Project will be a bridge between experienced UK graduates working in more senior positions and fresh UK graduates.

    We would like to encourage you to consider mentoring as part of your development, whether you become a mentor or a mentee.

    For further information go to

    Photo credits @brunelstudents

    Education Events Education and Science
