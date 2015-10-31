ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (45-1-1, 32 KO) denies any ideas and speculations that he is scared of fighting with Kazakhstan's undefeated boxer Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (34-0, 31 КОs), who owns WBA/IBF/IBO middleweight champion's belts (up to 72.6 kg).

According to Saul, he prefers to move step-by-step and he would like to focus on his oncoming fight against WBS champion Miguel Cotto (40-4, 33 KOs) scheduled for November 21. "I am not afraid of any fighter and I am not afraid of Golovkin. Now I would like to focus on Cotto. As soon as I finish this fight, we can move to another one. Each fight at this level has been difficult and the best what we can do is to be ready for everything. It is impossible to predict the outcome of the fight, but we must be sure that we leave no doubts on the ring," Saul says. "I want bigger fights and I am not afraid of taking risks. I am confident in my fighting style and I am here to prove that I am better than others. And the best way to prove it is to fight," he added, Kazinform refers to GGG's page in VKontakte.