    13:11, 22 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Alvarez after beating Cotto: I&#39;m ready to fight Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez immediately after his victory over Miguel Cotto expressed his willingness to fight Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz reported.

    "I'm not afraid of anyone. If you want me to fight Golovkin, I will fight with him right now," said Canelo. However, earlier the Kazakh is ready for him, too, stating: "I think he's [Alvarez] a warrior, he's ready. Maybe Golden Boy's not ready for big fight. I think fight with me and Canelo is the next big fight in the world." Recall, Canelo Alvarez captured the middleweight world championship with a unanimous decision over Miguel Cotto on Saturday night at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Alvarez won with big advantage - 117: 111, 119: 109, 118: 110.

    Sport Boxing News
