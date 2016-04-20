Alvarez confident fight with Golovkin going to happen in the future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez reassured boxing fans he wants to fight WBA (Super), IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin in the future, but he is not sure when, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"That fight's going to happen. It's going to have to happen. The fight is eventually going to happen. It's in my future plans. I'm just not sure when. And right now I'm focused on Amir Khan," Alvarez said in a recent interview.



Canelo will take on Amir Khan at a catch-weight of 155-pounds in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 7.