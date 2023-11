ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ESPN boxing writer Dan Rafael made his own list of fights he would like to see happen in 2016, Sports.kz informs.

The Golovkin-Alvarez fight tops his wish list.

"The big one, Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin, in a big drama show this fall. And how about doing it at Cowboys Stadium and at 160 pounds instead of a silly catch weight?" the journalist wrote.