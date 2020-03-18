Alvarez, Golovkin likely to meet for trilogy bout in Sep 2020

MEXICO. KAZINFORM Mexican fighter Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) and Kazakhstan’s IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) have verbally agreed to hold their third bout in September 2020, Sports.kz reports citing The Athletic.

According to The Athletic, Canelo wants to first fight Saunders in June at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and then hold a bout against GGG. The fighters are set to meet Sept. 12 at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas. The date and site are not finalized at this time.

As is known, initially, the Alvarez-Saunders fight was scheduled for May 2, but was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.