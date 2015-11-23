Alvarez ready to fight Golovkin when weight issues solved - De La Hoya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya told in his recent interview to BoxingNews24.com that Saul Alvarez was ready for his mandatory title defense against Gennady Golovkin, Vesti.kz reports.

According to him, the Mexican just needs to decide which weight he will continue to fight at.

"We have a mandatory title defense against GGG. However, we can arrange the other fights at 154 pounds. I think it is what 'Canelo' wants to do. This is what is best for his body. The issue is if 'Canelo' continues to fight at catch-weights of 155lbs or moves up to 160. We will discuss it. It does not mean that it is unlikely he will fight Golovkin. He plans to fight him anyway, he is ready to fight anybody," De La Hoya said.

Earlier Alvarez told that he was ready to fight Golovkin at his weight: "I know Golovkin very well. We are friends, and I'm not afraid of anybody. We can put the gloves on and box for 12 rounds. However, if it happens this fight will be at my weight. I'm the champion and I do not have to do what he wants," Alvarez said.