Alvarez snapping at Golovkin's heels in WBN rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WorldBoxingNews.net has released the updated rankings of the best middleweight boxers, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

After the announcement came about Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin vs Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez fight, the WBN moved Canelo to the second spot of the rankings. GGG still tops the rankings.



According to the WBN, in case the Mexican boxer defeats Golovkin, he has a chance to become the P4P king. Currently, he is 5th in the rankings of the best boxers regardless of weight class.



WBN's top 5 of world's best middleweight boxers:



1. Gennady Golovkin



2. Saul Alvarez



3. Daniel Jacobs



4. Jermall Charlo



5. Billy Joe Saunders