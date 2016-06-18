Alvarez to choose between Golovkin, Lemieux and Smith

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice President of Golden Boy Promotions Eric Gomez told that a meeting with Saul Alvarez was planned for the next week, where his next opponent for September 17 would be discussed, Sports.kz informs referring to BoxingScene.com.

The choice of the opponent will depend on the weight class that Canelo wants to fight at. The last five fights Alvarez had at 155 pounds.

Gennady Glovkin, David Lemieux and Liam Smith are among possible opponents for Canelo's next fight.