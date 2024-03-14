Amal kuni heralds the start of Nauryz celebrations – Head of State

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Korisu kuni or Amal merekesi (Day of Greetings), Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory message to Kazakhstanis, President Tokayev pointed out that Amal kuni heralds the start of Nauryz celebrations.

The long-standing tradition of Amal kuni revives the ancient people’s customs and is an integral part of the Kazakh culture, the message reads.

This day, according to the Head of State, brings to the forefront the Kazakh national values and identity.

In conclusion, he wished all Kazakhstanis happiness and wellbeing in the new coming year.