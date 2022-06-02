AMANAT 2022 Media Award calling for bids

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Mass Media Workers’ Day the AMANAT Party opened a call for bids for the national mass media award.

The award is called to boost the development of the country’s mass media and journalism. The best works covering social, political, economic, spiritual, and cultural themes will be selected. The award application deadline is June 20.

The awarding ceremony will be held on June 24. The winners and runner-ups will receive the AMANAT 2022 Media Award, a statuette, and prize money. The list of the AMANAT 2022 Media Award includes nominations in the Best Article on the construction of a New Kazakhstan, the Best Article on the Amanat Party transformation, as well as the best articles covering youth problems, social issues, development of the regions, spiritual and cultural development.

For more details contact 7 (7172) 91 60 05, +7 778 097 55 23 or email to [email protected].