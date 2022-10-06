EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:11, 06 October 2022 | GMT +6

    AMANAT Party adopts new political platform

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The AMANAT Party adopted a new political platform, Kazinform reports.

    At the political council of the Party held yesterday it was decided to approve a new political platform and submit it to the Party’s congress. ‘The draft platform was considered earlier and supported at the meetings of the primary party organizations, conferences of regional and territorial Party branches. Taking into account today’s speeches it was suggested adopting a resolution to approve the new political platform,» Party executive secretary Askhat Oralov said.

    Delegates voted for the corresponding resolution at today’s extraordinary XXIV congress of the AMANAT Party.


    Tags:
    2022 Presidential Election Elections Amanat Party
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!