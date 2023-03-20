AMANAT Party leads in elections with 53.46% of votes - Exit poll

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Results of the exit poll by the Eurasian Integration Institute for the early elections for the Majilis of parliament were announced during an online marathon Sailau 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The voter turnout in the 2023 Kazakh parliamentary elections stood at 53.25%.

According to the exit poll results, AMANAT Party secured 53.46% of the total votes. 10.52% of the voters cast their ballots for Auyl Party, 8.9% for Respublica Party, 6.25% for the People's Party of Kazakhstan, 3.22% for Baitaq Party, 7.87% for Ak Zhol Party, and 5.31% for the National Social and Democratic Party. 4.47% of the voters voted against all candidates.

The exit poll covered 30 thousand voters at 200 polling stations, including 124 in cities and 76 in villages.

Voting in the election of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats ended at 8:00 pm local time in 15 regions of the country. At 9:00pm local time, voting was wrapped up in five more regions of the country - Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions.



