EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:38, 27 September 2022 | GMT +6

    AMANAT Party to hold extraordinary XXIV Congress Oct 6

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of AMANAT Party Yerlan Koshanov signed a decree on convocation of an extraordinary XXIV Congress of the Party in Astana on October 6, 2022, Kazinform reports citing the Party’s press office.

    Delegates from all the regions of the country will gather in the capital to participate in the Congress.

    On November 20, Kazakhstan will hold extraordinary presidential elections. The nomination of the candidates will last until October 11.


    Photo: amanatpartiasy.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election Elections Amanat Party
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!