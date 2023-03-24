Amanat Party wins big in 2023 local elections in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The results of the 2023 maslikhat elections have been announced for Astana city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the data from the local election commission of Astana city, 788,931 voters were registered in the city, of that 332,694 cast their ballots.

Of those, 227,307 or 68.78% voted for Amanat Party; 2,197 or 0.65% supported Auyl Party, 5,401 or 1.63% Pespublica Party, 18,174 or 5.12% voted for the People’s Party, 18,154 or 5.49% for Baitaq Party, and 56,045 or 19.96% for Ak zhol Party.

3,269 people voted against all.

Following the results of the elections, Amanat Party received 12 seats, Ak zhol Party three seats, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan one seat, Baitaq Party one seat in the maslikhat of the city.