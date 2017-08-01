Amanat Public Recognition Award awarded in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Eight residents of Karaganda region became laureates of the Amanat public recognition award, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In total, the organizers received 100 applications. According to the press service of the Karaganda regional branch of Nur Otan Party, the Amanat Prize was established to encourage people who have made a valuable contribution to the socioeconomic and social life of the country, contribute to the strengthening of universal human values based on creative work, good and reason.



All candidates are nominated by the public. And the jury included prominent residents of Karaganda, public figures, representatives of political parties, the business community, and trade unions.

Laureates of the Amanat public recognition in Karaganda region are: honorary citizen of Temirtau, veteran of metallurgy Kuanysh Omashev; Artist, honorary ambassador of the Atom project Karipbek Kuyukov; Honorary citizen of Karaganda and Karkaraly district Rymbal Omarbekov; Deputy of the regional maslikhat, director of the basic school on the basis of the school-kindergarten complex of Aktogay district Ayman Tukbaeva; Head of the Shygys peasant farm, deputy of the regional maslikhat, philanthropist Shamil Osin; Member of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, head of the Karaganda center of Jewish culture NGO Vilen Molotov-Luchansky; Mazhilis Deputy, two-time world champion in boxing, Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev; Honored worker of Kazakhstan, actor of theater and cinema Kairat Kemalov.



112 prize winners will be awarded across the country. And one winner from each region will be selected in the final. The ceremony of awarding the Republican Amanat Prize will be held in Astana next year.