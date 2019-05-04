Amangeldy Taspikhov registered as Kazakhstan presidential candidate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission has registered Amangeldy Taspikhov as a candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The CEC adopted the respective resolution during today's meeting. It was stated that Amangeldy Taspikhov submitted all the required documents to the Central Election Commission.

"In 15 regions of Kazakhstan, except for the cities of Almaty and Shymkent, 122,770 signatures were collected in support of Taspikhov's candidacy. 119,577 of the abovementioned signatures were recognized as authentic," said Sabila Mustafina, Secretary of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





According to the resolution, Amangeldy Taspikhov is registered as a candidate for the snap election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan scheduled for June 9, 2019. Head of the Central Election Commission Berik Imashev presented Amangeldy Taspikhov with the presidential candidate's ID.





Kazinform News Agency reported that the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan recognized Taspikhov's candidature as complying with the electoral legislation. Amangeldy Taspikhov is the third registered presidential candidate as the CEC has previously registered Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadybek Tugel.