Amangeldy Taspikhov's agents meet with education workers in E Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov's agents held a meeting with education workers of the village of Ulken in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Those present at the meeting were briefed on candidate Taspikhov's election program.



The meeting brought together 65 members of the education workers' trade union.



Recall that the election canvassing kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven presidential candidates. The presidential election will be held in Kazakhstan on June 9.