Amangeldy Taspikhov's agents visit Pavlodar region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The election campaign team of Amangeldy Taspikhov who was nominated by Kazakhstan Trade Unions Federation continue their meetings with the public of Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

On May 28, Taspikhov's agents visited JSC PavlodarEnergo and held reception of the citizens.



The meetings participants were informed about biography and election platform of the candidate. The attendees were handed out agitation materials as well.



The pre-election agitation of the candidates began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission has registered 7 candidates.