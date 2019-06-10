Amangeldy Taspikhov says being presidential candidate is a great honor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate nominated by the Kazakhstan Trade Unions Federation Amangeldy Taspikhov shared his thoughts on the outcomes of the snap presidential election held in Kazakhstan on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from bnews.kz.

"There were no obstacles during the pre-election campaign. I personally visited 12 regions of the country. Members of my pre-election campaign office traveled to all regions of the country. I've found a lot of friends who supported me. We've seen amazing support from people," Taspikhov said.



He also stressed it was a huge honor and responsibility to participate in the presidential election. The presidential candidate thanked everyone for support during the entire pre-election period.



"I would like to express my gratitude to all people who helped me. I am proud I have found people who supported me," Taspikhov stressed.



Amangeldy Taspikhov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the landslide victory in the presidential election. According to the exit poll results, Tokayev won earned 70.13% of the vote.