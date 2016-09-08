Amazing pictures of U.S., Russian astronauts’ landing in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM ISS crew members, who returned to the Earth September 7, took spectacular pictures of their landing in the vast steppes of the Kazakh land, Kazinform learnt from QUARTZ .

The Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft carrying three crewmembers of the International Space Station (ISS) landed near Zhezkazgan. Alexey Ovchinin, Oleg Skripochka and Jeffrey Williams went to the orbit on March 19 and spent 172 days in space, TASS reported. This was the first space flight for Ovchinin, second for Skripochka and fourth for Williams.



