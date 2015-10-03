Amazon bars the sale of Apple and Google TV devices

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Amazon is to stop selling video-streaming TV devices from Google and Apple because they don't "interact well" with its own media service, BBC informed.

The online retailer said it had made the decision to avoid "customer confusion" and the devices will be removed from sale by 29 October. Amazon wants to sell products that work with its in-house streaming video service known as Prime Video. Prime Video is not available on Apple TV and Google's Chromecast. But it can be watched via an app on Apple and Android smartphones and tablets. Amazon said along with its own Fire TV, it will continue to sell other companies' devices that are compatible with Prime Video. These include Microsoft's Xbox, and Sony's Playstation. Amazon has rapidly expanded its online content, using it to attract subscribers to its Prime loyalty membership scheme which offers fast delivery on purchases. 'Sledgehammer approach' Google has just unveiled a new version of its Chromecast TV device, and Apple is due to release the latest version of its TV this month. Richard Windsor, analyst at Edison Investment Research, said that by refusing to sell such products, Amazon could be diminishing the experience of its customers. "These days it is all about enticing users to join one's community and then providing great digital life services so that they stay. "This is why Amazon's sledgehammer approach ... is very likely to backfire. "This approach implies that Amazon is doing everything it can to prevent users from accessing what very well may be superior services from its competitors," he said. Tough tactics Amazon has used similar tactics with book publishers. Last year it blocked pre-orders for some books from the publisher Hachette, while the two sides negotiated over prices. Many authors were angered by the move and accused Amazon of being anti-competitive.