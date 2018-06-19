Amazon CEO becomes world's richest man

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has become the richest man in the world with a net wealth of 141.9 billion U.S. dollars, the Forbes World's Billionaires list showed Monday.

Bezos' wealth has grown more than 5 billion dollars since June 1 to beat Bill Gates, the principal founder of Microsoft Corporation, who is the second richest man in the world with 92.9 billion dollars, Xinhua reports.

Warren Buffet, one of the most successful investors in the world, trailed in the third place with a total of wealth of 82.2 billion dollars.

Bezos officially became the richest person in the world earlier this year, and his business behemoth of online retailing, Amazon, grew into the second most valuable company in the world after Apple.

Fortune's last list release showed that Amazon ranked eighth on the 2018 list of America's largest companies, with revenues of 177.87 billion dollars.